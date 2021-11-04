Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biomea Fusion news, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann purchased 24,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,978.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. purchased 34,658 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $379,851.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 72,658 shares of company stock valued at $847,712.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

