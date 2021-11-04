Bunicorn (BUNI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $741,723.00

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $741,723.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00084982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00075343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00101774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,489.95 or 0.99681997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,544.64 or 0.07249464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002752 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

