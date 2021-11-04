BTIG Research Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $260.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $238.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.45% from the stock’s previous close.

ETSY has been the subject of several other reports. Argus started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.05.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $32.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $272.11. 220,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,943. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.96. Etsy has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $255.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after buying an additional 384,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Etsy by 84.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after buying an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 53.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,488,000 after buying an additional 498,925 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.