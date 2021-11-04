Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.150-$8.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.73 billion.

BC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.93.

NYSE:BC traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

