Brokerages Set NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) PT at $301.08

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $302.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

NICE stock opened at $281.85 on Monday. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $211.25 and a fifty-two week high of $304.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. Equities analysts predict that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NICE by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,551,000 after buying an additional 292,591 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NICE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,551,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,898,000 after buying an additional 18,516 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,740,000 after buying an additional 113,650 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in NICE by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,019,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,561,000 after buying an additional 86,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 875,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,614,000 after buying an additional 325,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

