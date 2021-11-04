Brokerages Set Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Target Price at $219.20

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,268,000 after purchasing an additional 413,102 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $167.50. 20,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.42. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $141.22 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

