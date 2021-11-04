Brokerages Set Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) PT at $86.33

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of LW opened at $57.80 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.84.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.