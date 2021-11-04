Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) PT at $5.33

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KELTF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

KELTF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

