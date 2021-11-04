Brokerages Set Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Target Price at $35.25

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

AQUA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.31 and a beta of 1.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $296,132.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.