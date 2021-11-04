Brokerages Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target at $96.39

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.28. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 11.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 883,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,437,000 after purchasing an additional 90,060 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 33.1% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 276,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 68,636 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 30.3% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 867,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 201,842 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $18,898,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 262.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 72,379 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

