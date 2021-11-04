Brokerages Set Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target at $24.80

Shares of Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARBK. Barclays began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

