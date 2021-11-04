Brokerages Expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.49. TriMas reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of TRS stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $35.62. 2,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,132. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.72. TriMas has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TriMas by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

