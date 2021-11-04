Brokerages Expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to announce $3.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.43 billion. Newmont posted sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year sales of $12.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,320. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Newmont by 18.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Newmont by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after acquiring an additional 358,368 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 5.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.85. 6,840,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,496,314. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average is $61.83. Newmont has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

