Brokerages Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to Announce $8.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will report $8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.18. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings of $7.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $32.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.79 to $32.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $35.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.68 to $36.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,381.40.

NYSE MTD traded down $6.33 on Friday, hitting $1,464.92. 3,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,484.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,417.71.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,530.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,521.04, for a total transaction of $11,407,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,594,192.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $30,291,532. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

