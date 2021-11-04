Brokerages Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to announce $39.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.50 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $34.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $165.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.60 million to $171.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $146.09 million, with estimates ranging from $141.20 million to $150.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KREF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.69. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KREF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,844,000 after purchasing an additional 26,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,987,000 after acquiring an additional 726,411 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,382,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,528,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after buying an additional 63,297 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 61,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

