Brokerages Expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for High Tide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.06. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 21.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HITI shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of High Tide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in High Tide during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in High Tide in the second quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in High Tide by 83.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 142,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in High Tide in the second quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in High Tide in the second quarter valued at $132,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HITI traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $6.46. 278,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,883. High Tide has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

