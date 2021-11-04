Brokerages Expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.02. DTE Energy posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.26. The company had a trading volume of 891,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,328. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

