Brokerages Expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Announce -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.09). AnaptysBio posted earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $479,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.61 million, a P/E ratio of -98.46 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

