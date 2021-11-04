Brokerages Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

UTI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,359. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $229.45 million, a P/E ratio of 349.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,424,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 638,896 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,294,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 1,036,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 158,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.