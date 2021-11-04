Brokerages Anticipate Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Hudson Pacific Properties posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,568. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth $103,015,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4,421.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,440 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,790,000 after buying an additional 833,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,677,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

