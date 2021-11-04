Brokerages Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,855,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,367,000 after acquiring an additional 126,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 225,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after buying an additional 128,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after buying an additional 134,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCF traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $15.50. 567,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,390. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

