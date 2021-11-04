Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 865.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,713,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.31% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $124,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 597.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,995 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 56,865.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,403,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 177.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,065,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719,872 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $57,377,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 356.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,305 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.09. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNL. Truist lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.