Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

NYSE:BR traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.37. 618,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,954. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,919 shares of company stock worth $42,604,435. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

