Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Up 7.6% on Earnings Beat

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.22. 626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 283,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNRL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 2.30.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

