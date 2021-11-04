Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Northeast Bank by 13.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northeast Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Northeast Bank by 30.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 29,201 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northeast Bank by 23.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 106,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Northeast Bank by 85.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 30,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $32.53 on Thursday. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

