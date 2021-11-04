Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,769 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $111,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

AMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMR opened at $61.79 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. The company had revenue of $395.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.