Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,405 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Neuronetics worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 710.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,735,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Neuronetics by 1,940.7% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,312,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. Analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STIM shares. BTIG Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair downgraded Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

