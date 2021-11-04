Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Performant Financial worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Performant Financial by 471.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 59.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFMT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.91 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of -0.81. Performant Financial Co. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $32.84 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 40,000 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 15,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 726,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,687 in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

