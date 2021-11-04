Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 129,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 41,926 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $822.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 24.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

