Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Tivity Health worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

TVTY stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.39. Tivity Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 2.37.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

