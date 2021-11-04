Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 60,000 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at $605,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProAssurance by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 69,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 51,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSE:PRA opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 0.34. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $258.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

