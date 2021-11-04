Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 38,500 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 35.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,438 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,609,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,488,000 after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 106,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 707,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $24.35 on Thursday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.