Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRFS traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,922. BRF has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.54.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that BRF will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

