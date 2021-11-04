Bread (BRD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $690,842.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, Bread has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $16.80 million and approximately $690,842.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.84 or 0.00236828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00099071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

