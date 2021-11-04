Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 643.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,403,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214,482 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $60,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after buying an additional 17,054,254 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $268,761,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 860.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,432 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.52.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,036.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 611,923 shares of company stock valued at $26,633,956. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

