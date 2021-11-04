Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading Up 23.7% Over Last Week

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.58 or 0.00004205 BTC on major exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $152.57 million and approximately $14.72 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.41 or 0.00320336 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00014316 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001163 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,179,122 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

