Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLX shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BLX stock traded down C$0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$38.24. The company had a trading volume of 196,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,047. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.34. Boralex has a one year low of C$33.92 and a one year high of C$56.70. The firm has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 167.51%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

