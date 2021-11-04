Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 320.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $138.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.04.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

