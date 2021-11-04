Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 18,217 Shares of Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Powered Brands were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Powered Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 635,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Powered Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Powered Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Powered Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in Powered Brands by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 67,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 48,602 shares in the last quarter.

POWRU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Powered Brands has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

