Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $1.76 Million in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.89% of The Community Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Community Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Community Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Community Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

TCFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Michael Brian Adams acquired 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,995.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of The Community Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $53,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Community Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $222.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.97.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 32.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

The Community Financial Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

