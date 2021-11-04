Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 3,200 Shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 6.3% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 259,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 537,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 58,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 alerts:

Shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.