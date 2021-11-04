Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $6.14 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.27 EPS.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $50.68 on Thursday, reaching $2,486.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 247.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking has a one year low of $1,674.80 and a one year high of $2,540.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,397.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2,305.32.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,530.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

