Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $88,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,929,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Booking by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,435.33 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,674.80 and a 1 year high of $2,540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.32, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,397.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,305.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.57 by $6.13. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 41.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price (up from $2,375.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,514.85.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

