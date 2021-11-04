Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $88,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Booking by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Booking by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,435.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.32, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,397.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,305.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.57 by $6.13. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 41.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target (up from $2,375.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,514.85.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.