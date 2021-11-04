Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$1.75

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.35 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.35 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Bombardier in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.26.

BDRBF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,179. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

