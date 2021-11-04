BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.69.

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$5.35 on Wednesday. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$17.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of C$201.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.01.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Ronald Mathison acquired 175,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$726,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 280,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,163,933.90. Also, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 250,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total transaction of C$1,370,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 829,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,545,606.69. Insiders sold a total of 756,200 shares of company stock worth $3,693,856 in the last ninety days.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

