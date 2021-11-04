BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MUJ stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.