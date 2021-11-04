BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years.
Shares of MUJ stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
