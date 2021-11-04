BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ BKCC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.30. 596,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.76. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BKCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.
About BlackRock Capital Investment
BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.
