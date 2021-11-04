BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.30. 596,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.76. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

