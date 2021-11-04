Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.07. Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $65.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,977. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $72.78. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

BKH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.