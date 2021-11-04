Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.07. Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$4.000 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $65.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,977. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $72.78. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BKH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.71.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Black Hills Company Profile
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
