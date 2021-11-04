Bitradio (BRO) Trading Up 12.3% This Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Bitradio has a market cap of $115,169.35 and $37.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012427 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.88 or 0.00513937 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,540,169 coins and its circulating supply is 10,540,164 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

